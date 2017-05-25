FTSE 100 7503.38 -0.15%
Thursday 25 May 2017 9:37am

UK growth revised down for first quarter to 0.2 per cent

Jasper Jolly
Christmas Shoppers Hunt For Last Minute Gifts
Retail and other consumer industries struggled at the start of the year (Source: Getty)

The British economy slowed more than previously thought at the start of the year as the performance of consumer-facing businesses worsened.

The UK's GDP grew by only 0.2 per cent in the first quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), down from the preliminary estimate of 0.3 per cent.

A slowdown in Britain's dominant services sector, which accounts for almost four-fifths of output, was the main reason for stalling growth. Services output grew by only 0.2 per cent during the quarter, well below the four-year average of 0.7 per cent growth.

While the UK economy has expanded for 17 consecutive quarters, the start of 2017 saw the weakest growth since the first quarter of last year, when fears of a "hard landing" in the Chinese economy dented the global economy.

Since then the UK economy has recovered, accelerating at the end of last year as consumer spending remained resilient.

However, households are now spending less because of rising prices, the ONS said. Economists have predicted increased pressure on spending as the impact of a weaker sterling since the EU referendum passes through.

Despite recent gains sterling remains around 13 per cent less valuable than its pre-referendum result peak, pushing up prices as imports become more expensive. Consumer price index inflation reached 2.7 per cent in April, with the Bank of England judging the rise was caused solely by sterling's devaluation.

