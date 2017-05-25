Caitlin Morrison

British police have ceased sharing information about the Manchester attack with the US after a series of leaks, the BBC has reported.

US officials released the name of the suspected bomber, Salman Abedi, on Tuesday, before UK authorities had published the same detail.

Meanwhile, photos appearing to show debris at the scene of the attack were published in the New York Times yesterday.

An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including children, and left dozens injured.

