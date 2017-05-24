FTSE 100 7509.89 +0.33%
Wednesday 24 May 2017 10:33pm

Trinity Mirror boss exits as commercial strategy review kicks off

Helen Cahill
Trinity Mirror Launches New Daily Newspaper
Trinity Mirror also owns Manchester Evening News and the Liverpool Echo (Source: Getty)

Regional newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror is waving goodbye to a key managing director as it shakes-up its commercial strategy in a bid to boost its advertising revenues.

The group is facing competition from online advertisers such as Google, at a time when print advertising revenues are falling.

Trinity Mirror, which owns the Daily and Sunday Mirror, will announce this week that the boss of its regional newspaper division, Rachel Addison, is leaving the group, Sky News reported.

Read more: Mirror newspaper boss urges advertisers to be more "discerning"

Addison is leaving just over 18 months after Trinity Mirror acquired Local World, where she was a senior executive.

Meanwhile, Trinity Mirror's chief executive Simon Fox is set to bring in the business' former chief operating officer, Mark Hollinshead, to help with a review of the division and find areas for growth.

It is thought the review will be carried out by Hollinshead's strategy consultancy Hollicom, together with Trinity executives.

