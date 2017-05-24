William Turvill, Oliver Gill

Millions of Brits have not fully immersed themselves in the digital revolution, Nationwide has revealed, with one in 10 people yet to make the switch to online banking.

Nationwide celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the launch of its online banking platform yesterday. The trailblazing lender was the first in the UK to offer the service in 1997.

Data from the building society, which has 14m members, indicates online logins have soared by 73 per cent in the last year.

A survey of 2,000 adults with Nationwide current accounts found that 69 per cent believe internet banking allows them to keep on top of their finances.

Some 40 per cent said they are better at budgeting due to being able to bank at home or on the move.

And 22 per cent said they are less in debt through constantly keeping an eye on the finances online.

