Arsene Wenger has continued to dodge questions over his future ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

The Wembley showdown will be the Frenchman’s last match of a 21-year reign as Arsenal manager should he choose not to renew a contract which expires in June.

Victory over Chelsea will see Wenger become the most successful manager in FA Cup history with a record eighth win — and deny opposite number Antonio Conte a league and cup double in his first season as Blues boss.

The 67-year-old dismissed any suggestion of retiring from the game on such a high, but said he is unsure whether or not it will be his final outing with the Gunners.

“I don’t know,” said Wenger when asked if he will return to the Emirates Stadium dugout next season.

“It will not be my last match anyway, because I will stay in football no matter what happens.

“Would it be a nice farewell? No. What I want is to win the next game. I love to win and I want to do well for my club. I want to win the cup for my club and that’s all I care about.

“It’s not about me, it’s about us winning the trophy and giving absolutely everything to achieve it.”

Wenger has faced growing criticism from Arsenal fans this season following disappointing results which led to the North Londoners failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

He will be without centre-backs Gabriel and Laurent Koscielny at Wembley, while Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt.

Gabriel has been ruled out for six to eight weeks with knee ligament damage sustained in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Everton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Koscielny will serve the first match of a three-match ban after receiving a red card against Everton.