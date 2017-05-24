William Turvill

A new British film has been fully funded by a campaign on equity crowdfunding site SyndicateRoom.

Kat and the Band has raised £400,000 on the platform, with the investment led by UK-based production company Boudica Indigo, which targets female-centric films.

Shooting for the film will begin in July after the crowdfunding campaign completed.

Kat and the Band will tell the story of a 16-year-old girl who lives her dream by taking a band on tour, despite having no experience in the industry and still being at school.

Founded in 2013, Boudica has invested in and produced seven feature films to date, including Carol Morley’s The Falling and Iona.

Director Esther Hegarty said: “As a 15-year-old, my dream was to direct. In fact, I gate-crashed a private party to seek Richard Attenborough’s advice and he became my mentor as a result.

“I expect many girls and women will see themselves in Kat. It’s exciting to see the anticipation with which our film is already awaited by an audience who is already talking about it on social media – and I can’t wait to share it with them.”