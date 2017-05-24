Mark Sands

The government has confirmed plans for a minute's silence tomorrow morning for the victims of a terrorist attack on the Manchester Arena.

On Monday night, a bomb at the venue killed 22 people following a concert by Ariana Grande.

The minute's silence, which will be held at 11.00, will be observed at all government buildings, and flags will remain at half mast until the evening.

The UK's largest political parties are expected to resume their campaign efforts following tomorrow's commemoration, beginning with local campaigns.

Labour, the Conservatives and the Scottish National Party have all confirmed they will re-launch their national campaigns from Friday.

A total of five arrests have now been made in connection with the attack.