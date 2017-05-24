Lynsey Barber

Japan's SoftBank has been revealed as the fourth largest shareholder in Nvidia with a stake estimated to be worth $4bn.

The interest in the chipmaker was first declared earlier this week after SoftBank announced it had finalised its Vision Fund with billions of cash to splash on technology.

Some of its existing holdings in tech companies such as Nvidia and UK tech star ARM, will be moved into this fund which is backed by Saudi Arabia and Apple among others.

Now the Nvidia stake has been revealed at 4.9 per cent, according to unnamed sources cited by Bloomberg. Its holding would only be publicly disclosed if it were over the five per cent mark under US regulation.

Meanwhile, the multinational company announced plans to put the boss of ARM, Simon Segars, on its board of directors.

It signals key executives from SoftBank's overseas business gaining a more prominent position at the parent company's table. The boss of SoftBank-owned US telecoms firm Sprint Marcelo Claure and the man put in charge of the London-based mega-fund, Rajeev Misra, have also been named to the board, subject to shareholder approval

Goldman Sachs senior director Mark Schwartz and Yasir al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, have been nominated as external directors.

Softbank said over the weekend it officially closed the first funding round of the Vision Fund, raising $93bn, but with plans to increase that to $100bn in a final close in siz months times. Apple, Qualcomm, Foxconn and Abu Dhabi-owned investment fund Mubadala are among the big names to plough cash into the tech-focussed investment vehicle which is based in London, with Sharp having promised $1bn on Friday.

SoftBank boss Masayoshi Son has revealed ambitions of becoming the "Warren Buffett of the tech industry". The company's latest investment was today revealed as a $100m bet on Brazilian Uber rival 99. The firm has previously invested in rivals to Uber in China and India, Didi and Ola respectively.