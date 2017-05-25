City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover land promotion, pensions and the drinks business. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Obsidian Strategic

Philip Scott has been appointed director of planning at Obsidian Strategic, the land promotion company established in partnership between Martin’s Properties and BlackOnyx, specialising in strategic land opportunities in and around greater London. Philip is currently advising Obsidian Strategic on several major development sites in central London and the home counties. Working collaboratively with landowners, planning authorities and key local stakeholders, Obsidian focuses on the delivery of housing and mixed use developments within London and the home counties. Philip has over 26 years of planning experience, working for AECOM, CBRE and Atisreal.

Legal & General

Legal & General’s pension risk transfer business has appointed Pretty Sagoo as head of the strategic business. In her new role Pretty will be responsible for implementing large scheme pension buy-ins, buyouts and longevity insurance transactions in the UK as well as supporting schemes more generally in achieving their de-risking objectives. Pretty joins from Deutsche Bank where she most recently led the insurance and pensions solutions team. Prior to this Pretty held roles at AXA Sun Life and Goldman Sachs. She has been trustee for a UK pension scheme for the last six years and has a PhD in Physics from Imperial College London. Pretty brings fifteen years of experience working across the banking and insurance industries working in asset allocation, de-risking, longevity risk management and most recently, Solvency II.

Britvic

John Daly, currently senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee, will succeed Gerald Corbett as chairman of Britvic with effect from 1 September. Gerald Corbett, who has served as chairman of Britvic plc since the company's flotation in November 2005, will retire from the board on 1 September. John joined the board of Britvic plc in January 2015 as an independent non-executive director and became senior independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee in January 2016. John has more than 30 years of extensive international business and management experience having held a variety of senior leadership roles, most notably at British American Tobacco. His most recent positions at BAT were chief operating officer (from 2010 to 2014) and regional director for Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong (from 2004 to 2010). Prior to his time at BAT, John held various sales and marketing positions with Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pennwalt Corporation and Schering-Plough.

