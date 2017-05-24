Caitlin Morrison

The UK's two main political parties will resume full election campaigning on Friday.

Both Labour and the Tories agreed to call a halt to campaigning on Tuesday in the wake of the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday night. A suicide bomber killed 22 people in an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena.

Labour plans to begin local campaigning tomorrow, followed by a phased return to national campaigning on Friday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "The British people are united in their resolve that terror will not prevail. It will not prevent us going about our daily lives or derail our democratic process.

"Resuming democratic debate and campaigning is an essential mark of the country's determination to defend our democracy and the unity that the terrorists have sought to attack."

A Conservative spokeswoman confirmed that Theresa May's party would also begin campaigning following a minute's silence due to be held tomorrow.

Buckingham Palace will announce the details of the minute's silence.

Earlier today, Ukip said it would return to campaigning tomorrow, with the launch of its manifesto.

The Lib Dems have ruled out campaigning on Thursday, but a verdict has not been confirmed for the rest of the week.

