Helen Cahill

Donald Trump is 70 and he has the biggest job in US politics - but most older employees face discrimination in the workplace.

Older workers bring a wealth of experience to companies across the UK, but there are worries they don't receive enough respect for their efforts.

Read more: Donald Trump proposes $3.6 trillion of health spending cuts in US budget

According to research by Canada Life, over a fifth (22 per cent) of us believe older workers are subjected to negative stereotyping in the office, even though 40 per cent of people recognise that having a mix of older and younger workers is good for business.

One of the biggest problems more experienced workers face is being seen as a "career blocker", or someone who is stopping a younger colleague moving up the career ladder.

Canada Life found more than a third (35 per cent) of people think older workers are preventing younger colleagues from rising to the top.

And, only 11 per cent think business owners encourage their older people to stay in work and share their knowledge.

Read more: Donald Trump is now odds-on to leave office before the end of his term

Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance, said: "As our population ages and the traditional retirement age becomes a distant memory it's inevitable older employees will become more commonplace in the UK workforce.

"This is arguably a positive change, allowing employers to capitalise on the skills of multiple generations in their workforce. However, a persistent stigma and lack of respect for older staff threatens to impact this type of worker's wellbeing and productivity."