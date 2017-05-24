FTSE 100 7512.03 +0.36%
Wednesday 24 May 2017 3:02pm

Manchester terror attack: Police update on suicide bombing at Ariana Grande concert

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What’s new for MiFID II?
BRITAIN-ATTACK
Police carried out a raid in Manchester city centre this afternoon (Source: Getty)

The suicide bomber who carried out the terror attack in Manchester on Monday was operating as part of a wider network, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said today.

GMP chief constable Ian Hopkins delivered an update to the press this afternoon, and said it was "very clear" the police are investigating a network.

He added that there are no military personnel patrolling the streets of Manchester, and no plans for them to do so.

Hopkins said GMP raided an address in Manchester's city centre earlier this afternoon, and carried out a controlled explosion at the premises.

Hopkins also confirmed that one of the victims of the terror attack was a serving police officer.

This morning three people were arrested in connection with the attack. This follows the arrest of a 23-year-old man in south Manchester yesterday.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Related articles

Soldiers on the streets as terror level raised to "critical"
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Manchester bomber was known "up to a point" by security services: Rudd
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Three more men arrested over Manchester terror attack
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff