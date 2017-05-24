Caitlin Morrison

The suicide bomber who carried out the terror attack in Manchester on Monday was operating as part of a wider network, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said today.

GMP chief constable Ian Hopkins delivered an update to the press this afternoon, and said it was "very clear" the police are investigating a network.

He added that there are no military personnel patrolling the streets of Manchester, and no plans for them to do so.

Hopkins said GMP raided an address in Manchester's city centre earlier this afternoon, and carried out a controlled explosion at the premises.

Hopkins also confirmed that one of the victims of the terror attack was a serving police officer.

This morning three people were arrested in connection with the attack. This follows the arrest of a 23-year-old man in south Manchester yesterday.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

