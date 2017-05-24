Rebecca Smith

London Biggin Hill Airport is making a play for more business aviation in the capital, as construction of its new 60,000 sq ft hangar takes off.

Robert Walters, business development director at London Biggin Hill, said:

This hangar is an important development for Biggin Hill and a significant part of our plans to meet the steadily growing demand for business aviation. It will be able to accommodate six G650s or six Global 7000s and is on track to be open by the end of the year.

The steels have now arrived for the development, which has been green lit off the back of a £15m finance package with HSBC.

The funding will also allow for the construction of an additional office, business parking facility, and a 50-bed four star hotel. The airport hopes the combined developments will lead to 2,300 new jobs by 2030; a target set by the airport and the London borough of Bromley.

The airport says it is free from runway slot constraints, which is one of its advantages, and Biggin Hill also offers a six-minute helicopter transfer service to and from the heart of London.

Biggin Hill's move to ramp up its infrastructure to draw in more business comes after London City Airport announced a deal with private jet firm GlobeAir last week.

Air taxi operator GlobeAir, with its fleet of Citation Mustang jets, will connect the capital to more than 1,500 airports around Europe and North Africa, including those with a short runway, which are inaccessible to commercial airlines.

Research from GlobeAir found there were over 3,700 business flights in and out of the capital's major airports in March 2017, marking an 11 per cent rise on the same period the year before.

For the first quarter of the year, there were just over 10,000 flights; a 9.3 per cent rise on the same time last year.

