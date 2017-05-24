Oliver Gill

In an age where you can do most things on your mobile phone, a blast from the past hits Britain's high streets today.

The eagerly awaited relaunch of the Nokia 3310 starts today. It is being exclusively sold at Carphone Warehouse's Oxford Street store.

And who else could they draft in to help publicise its revamp but one of celebrities that made the phone famous, Dom Joly.

Read more: Nokia charms consumers with its 3310 revival

The phone was first revealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. The latest version of the noughties stalwart has been made by Finnish firm HMD.

The 3310, priced at £49.99, has many of the elements that made it such a firm favourite: a simple alphanumeric keyboard, sturdy case and, perhaps most importantly, computer game Snake.

But it is also slimmed down with a 2.4-inch display and boasts a two-megapixel camera.

The phone blows all the chat of 4G, 4.5G or even 5G out of the water... it keeps things simple with 2G connectivity.

Read more: HMD talks bringing back the Nokia 3310. Could other classics be next?

However the plague that afflicts many smartphone users, running out of battery, is less likely to be an issue; you can jabber away for 22 hours on the 3310. If left on standby, month-long intervals can be left between charges.

In the UK it can be bought across a number of retailers but Carphone Warehouse's online site appears to have already sold out of stock. So the best thing to do if you are desperate to get your hands on one today, is to leg down to Oxford Street before they sell out.