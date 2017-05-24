Mark Sands

Ukip are the first political party to declare an intention to return to national political campaigning in the aftermath of the Manchester terror attack.

National campaigns have been suspended since Monday night's attacks, although some local candidates have resumed efforts like leafleting today.

And now Paul Nuttall's party has revealed that it will return to full campaigning with the launch of its election manifesto in London.

In a statement, Nuttall said: "We cannot be cowed or allow our way of life to be undermined by those who wish to do us harm. These people hate the way we live, hate our freedom and hate our democracy.

"The best response we can make is to ensure that the democratic process continues and therefore I have decided that we must to go ahead with the launch of the Ukip general election manifesto tomorrow.

"For those who say that nothing must change, but then complain, it is by prolonging the disruption to normality that we allow the terrorists to win. Politics has never been more important, politicians must deal with these issues."

Labour, the Conservatives and the Lib Dems are yet to declare when their national campaigns will fully resume.