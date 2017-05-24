Caitlin Morrison

Paternoster Square in the City has reopened after being evacuated and closed due to a suspicious item, City Police said.

Paternoster Square is now reopened. Thank you for your patience. — City Police (@CityPolice) May 24, 2017

Paternoster Square is currently closed due to a suspicious item. Officers are on scene and we will let you know when the Square reopens. — City Police (@CityPolice) May 24, 2017

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.