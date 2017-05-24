FTSE 100 7503.76 +0.25%
Wednesday 24 May 2017 11:25am

Paternoster Square in the City reopens after being evacuated and closed due to suspicious item

Caitlin Morrison
Paternoster Square lies behind St Paul's Cathedral (Source: Getty)

Paternoster Square in the City has reopened after being evacuated and closed due to a suspicious item, City Police said.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

