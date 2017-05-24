FTSE 100 7501.55 +0.22%
Wednesday 24 May 2017 11:03am

Delays on Piccadilly line after person hit by train

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk What is the Internet of Things?
BRITAIN-TRANSPORT-STRIKE-TUBE
Source: Getty

Service has been suspended on the Piccadilly line after a person was struck by a train this morning.

British Transport Police said officers were at the scene at Piccadilly Circus, where the collision took place. Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

Service is suspended between Kings Cross and Hammersmith.

Tags