Caitlin Morrison

Service has been suspended on the Piccadilly line after a person was struck by a train this morning.

British Transport Police said officers were at the scene at Piccadilly Circus, where the collision took place. Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

Officers are at Piccadilly Circus after a person was struck by a @piccadillyline train. The incident is not being treated as suspicious. — BTP (@BTP) May 24, 2017

Service is suspended between Kings Cross and Hammersmith.