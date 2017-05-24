FTSE 100 7501.55 +0.22%
Wednesday 24 May 2017 10:55am

Royal Bank of Scotland trial: Judge orders another adjournment for settlement talks

William Turvill
Follow William
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk What is the Internet of Things?
Referendum Debate Continues As Campaigns Enter Final Week
Source: Getty

The Royal Bank of Scotland trial has been delayed again for further settlement talks.

Mr Justice Hildyard this morning ordered an adjournment until 7 June but said he would require a progress report on Thursday morning, Press Association reported from the court.

The 14-week trial was due to begin on Monday, but was adjourned for 24 hours to allow for settlement talks.

The judge granted a further 24-hour delay yesterday to allow the lender and claimants to thrash out an out-of-court agreement.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.