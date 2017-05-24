William Turvill

The Royal Bank of Scotland trial has been delayed again for further settlement talks.

Mr Justice Hildyard this morning ordered an adjournment until 7 June but said he would require a progress report on Thursday morning, Press Association reported from the court.

The 14-week trial was due to begin on Monday, but was adjourned for 24 hours to allow for settlement talks.

The judge granted a further 24-hour delay yesterday to allow the lender and claimants to thrash out an out-of-court agreement.

