Three more men arrested over Manchester terror attack

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester terror attack, police have said.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Three men have been arrested after police executed warrants in South Manchester in connection with the ongoing investigation into Monday night's horrific attack at the Manchester arena. "

Greater Manchester police arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the attack yesterday.

A suicide bomber, named by police as Salman Abedi, killed 22 people and injured almost 60 more in an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

The Prime Minister last night raised the national security threat level from severe to critical. Soldiers have been deployed on British streets as a result, and the Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public.

Home secretary Amber Rudd has confirmed that Abedi was "known up to a point by the intelligence services", adding that she expected more information to come to light, but declined to expand on whether Abedi was on a specific terror watch list.

She also urged members of the public to be "a bit more vigilant than usual", adding that security services had foiled 13 attacks since 2013.

