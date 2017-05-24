FTSE 100 7501.55 +0.22%
Wednesday 24 May 2017 10:35am

Three more men arrested over Manchester terror attack

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk What’s new for MiFID II?
BRITAIN-ATTACK
Police have made more arrests in connection with the attack (Source: Getty)

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester terror attack, police have said.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Three men have been arrested after police executed warrants in South Manchester in connection with the ongoing investigation into Monday night's horrific attack at the Manchester arena. "

Greater Manchester police arrested a 23-year-old in connection with the attack yesterday.

A suicide bomber, named by police as Salman Abedi, killed 22 people and injured almost 60 more in an attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

The Prime Minister last night raised the national security threat level from severe to critical. Soldiers have been deployed on British streets as a result, and the Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public.

Home secretary Amber Rudd has confirmed that Abedi was "known up to a point by the intelligence services", adding that she expected more information to come to light, but declined to expand on whether Abedi was on a specific terror watch list.

She also urged members of the public to be "a bit more vigilant than usual", adding that security services had foiled 13 attacks since 2013.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Related articles

Parliament buildings closed to public in wake of Manchester attack
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Soldiers on the streets as terror level raised to "critical"
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

The election can prove we won't be beaten
Christian May
Christian May | Staff