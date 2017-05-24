Flat-pack furniture giant Ikea has appointed a new chief executive

Caitlin Morrison

Ikea has appointed a new chief executive, with incumbent Peter Agnefjall due to step down after four years in the role.

The furniture giant has appointed Jesper Brodin, currently head of Ikea Sweden, to replace Agnefjall as boss of Ikea Group, which owns most Ikea stores around the world.

He takes up the role on 1 September, and will be based in Leiden, in the Netherlands.

According to a statement from Ikea, Agnefjall will take some time off following his departure to spend time with his family, before embarking on his next venture.

Ikea recently announced it will create 1,300 jobs in the UK by 2018. The retailer is building three new stores in Sheffield, Exeter and Greenwich, adding to the 19 Ikea shops already in the UK.

The expansion takes place in the 30th year of Ikea's presence in the UK.