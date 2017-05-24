Caitlin Morrison

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) could still be headed to court as it's struggling to reach a deal with investors in a lawsuit over a 2008 rights issue.

The trial was due to begin on Monday, but was adjourned after RBS tabled a last minute settlement offer. The bank had almost doubled the offer to 82p, and the trial was adjourned for a second day as both parties attempted to hammer out a deal.

The court was told yesterday that most of the 9,000 claimants were willing to accept the offer, however, reports have emerged that a large portion of the shareholders concerned are determined to reject the settlement.

Source told Reuters the settlement talks "haven't gone as expected".

Both sides of the lawsuit are due to appear in court today, to provide an update on any progress made during negotiations.

If the trial goes ahead, former RBS boss Fred Goodwin will take the stand. His appearance in the witness box was originally scheduled for 8 and 9 June. If he ends up giving evidence, it will mark Goodwin's first public appearance since 2010.

Goodwin famously lost his knighthood over his actions at RBS during the financial crisis.

RBS has been contacted for comment.