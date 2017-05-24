Rebecca Smith

M&S profits took a tumble for the year to 1 April, reporting profit before tax down 63.5 per cent, as the iconic retailer counts the cost of restructuring.

The figures

Profit before tax dropped 63.5 per cent to £176.4m from £488.8m this time last year, with the retailer noting significant adjusted items of £437.4m. M&S pointed to the drop in clothing and home sales, as well as the increased costs of new space as roadbumps for the retailer.

Underlying earnings dropped 10.3 per cent to £613.8m.

International profit before adjusted items rose 15.4 per cent to £64.4m, as the retailer exits stores in 10 loss-making markets.

Sales were pretty flat at £10.6bn.

The retailer is though, maintaining a total dividend per share at 18.7p, the same level as last year, "taking into account the strong cash generation of the business".

Why it's interesting

These results mark boss Steve Rowe's first year in charge at the high street stalwart, and all eyes have been on the chief executive to see if he could be the one to find a fix for the retailer's lacklustre clothing division.

After the 2016 festive quarter, M&S had posted its first underlying growth in nearly two years, but for its last quarter, revenue edged down 0.6 per cent at constant currency. M&S said it was hit by timings; both of the December sale falling in the third quarter, and the late Easter meaning that wasn't included either.

There's clearly work to do to get M&S clothing back in fashion. For the last quarter, clothing slumped 5.9 per cent, and for the year it was down down 3.4 per cent.

Chairman Robert Swannell said it had been a year of "accelerated change" at M&S as Rowe set out his plan for a "simpler business". And Rowe, says his plans, which include opening new food-only stores and trimming discounting, are starting to take shape with market share stabilising.

What the company said

Chief executive Steve Rowe said: