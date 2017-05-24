Donald Trump proposes $3.6 trillion of health spending cuts in US budget

Shruti Tripathi Chopra

US President Donald Trump’s first major budget proposed $3.6 trillion (£2.7 trillion) of cuts to sectors such as health and education over the next decade.

Released yesterday, Trump’s plan included cutting more than $800bn from Medicaid, a healthcare programme for the poor, and more than $192bn from food stamps over the next 10 years.

The budget also featured a plan as per which the US military would receive a 10 per cent per cent boost while $1.6bn would be allocated for a wall on the border with Mexico.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s budget office director, said the plan paid close attention to needs of US taxpayers.

“Yes, you have to have compassion for folks who are receiving the federal funds, but also you have to have compassion for the folks who are paying it,” he said.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran a populist campaign during the Democratic presidential primary, said the budget belied Trump's campaign promises to stand up for working people.

“This budget exposes all of that verbiage for what it really was: just cheap and dishonest campaign rhetoric that was meant to get votes,” Sanders told a news conference.