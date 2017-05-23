FTSE 100 7485.29 -0.15%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 11:06pm

Barclays faces £1.6bn High Court lawsuit over payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
Follow Shruti
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Here are some things you didn’t know about GDPR, but you should
Barclays Bank Financial Results Due
arclays has rejected the claim saying, it will “vigorously” defend its position (Source: Getty)

Barclays is facing a £1.6bn lawsuit in one of the biggest claims for payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling, it emerged today.

Credit card company CCUK Finance – the British subsidiary of a US company – is claiming damages over mis-selling payment protection insurance at Monument, a subprime lending business it bought from the British bank 10 years ago.

The lawsuit has been filed in the High Court in London.

Read more: Barclays boss' bad week gets worse: Staley fooled by emails from prankster

Barclays has rejected the claim saying, it will “vigorously” defend its position.

CCUK, formerly known as CompuCredit, has claimed £1bn in compensation, including interest in addition to a further £600m for alleged fraudulent misrepresentation by the British bank.

In a statement issued late last night, Barclays said: “Over the last 10 years we have operated within the parameters of the deal agreed with CompuCredit and believe their recent claims against us are baseless and without merit.

“We will be vigorously defending our position.”

Tags

Related articles

Barclays plans to create 100 jobs across private bank
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Barclays boss' bad week gets worse: Staley fooled by emails from prankster
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Barclays boss Jes Staley survives vote, but shareholders show their teeth
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff