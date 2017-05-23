Shruti Tripathi Chopra

UK oilfield services company Wood Group offered to sell a majority of Amec Foster Wheeler’s North Sea oil and gas business today.

The Aberdeen-based company hopes the new offer would help it receive clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for the £2.2bn proposed takeover of its smaller rival.

The CMA launched its investigation into the deal earlier this month.

John Wood Group announced in March that it had agreed a takeover deal for FTSE 250-listed Amec Foster Wheeler.

Read more: UK oil services companies in £5bn merger deal

Wood Group said its directors believe the merger can “achieve significant sustainable cost synergies of at least £110m” per year.

“The combination will create an asset-light, largely reimbursable business of greater scale and enhanced capability, diversified across the oil and gas, chemicals, renewables, environment and infrastructure and mining segments,” Wood Group chairman Ian Marchant said.