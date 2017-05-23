Shruti Tripathi Chopra

London-listed mining giant Glencore has approached US grains goliath Bunge in a bid to boost its agriculture business, it emerged today.

The New York-listed company’s shares closed up 16.6 per cent at $81.70 (£63.05) following news of a possible takeover deal broke.

Glencore offloaded a 49 per cent stake in its agriculture business last year to two Canadian pension funds for more than $3bn.

The commodities giant's interest in Bunge is seen as a move to boost its presence in the US agriculture market.

Earlier this month, Bunge CEO Soren Schroder told analysts the grain trader is open to large-scale tie-ups in the sector.

Glencore and Bunge could not be reached for comment.​