Shruti Tripathi Chopra

FinnCap advised companies on raising a total of £363m in the year ending 30 April, the independent broker said today.

The firm, which claims to be “largest adviser on the London Stock Exchange”, worked on transactions including Constellation Healthcare – which was taken private in a £247m deal – and the initial public offerings (IPOs) of Tax Systems, Anglo African Oil & Gas and Velocity Composites.

Sam Smith, chief executive, FinnCap, told City A.M.: “We’ve had a successful year despite Brexit worries due to the investment we’ve made in the business in the past few years. We’ve now got a diverse list of 121 clients that includes exciting and fast-growth companies.”

Smith pointed out that the appetite for fundraisings has been far higher than in previous years, which bodes well for the health of the IPO market.

“We expect the demand for IPOs to remain strong this year as more and more clients look to scale their business,” Smith added.