Ross McLean

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho led a chorus of defiance as his side prepare for Wednesday’s Europa League final with Ajax against the backdrop of Monday’s terror attack in their home city.

United’s players held a minute’s silence at the Carrington training base, paying tribute to the 22 people who lost their lives at the Manchester Arena, before heading to Stockholm on Tuesday. Victory would seal Champions League qualification for United.

“We are all very sad about the tragic events last night,” said Mourinho. “We cannot take out of our minds and our hearts the victims and their families.

“We have a job to do and we will fly to Sweden to do that job. It is a pity we cannot fly with the happiness that we always have before a big game. I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one.”

United will be without suspended defender Eric Bailly for the clash, while Mourinho has confirmed that Sergio Romero will keep his place in goal ahead of David de Gea. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are also out.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini and centre-half Chris Smalling trained yesterday following hamstring and toe injuries respectively.