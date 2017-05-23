Mark Sands

City grandee Sir Paul Judge has died, aged 68.

Judge passed away this weekend in London after a short illness.

A philanthropist and political figure, Judge rose to become deputy finance director of Cadbury Schweppes aged just 28.

He later led the £97m buyout of the company’s Irish, UK and French businesses to form Premier Brands.

In 1992, he was appointed director-general of the Conservative party, helping to dramatically reduce its overdraft, and he held a range of roles as a ministerial adviser.

Judge later helped to launch Jury Team, a political movement designed to support parliamentary candidates with no party allegiance, although the campaign failed to gain traction.

Knighted for his work in politics and public service, Judge was named as a sheriff of the City of London in 2013.

Judge also donated £8m to the University of Cambridge, enabling the creation of the Judge Business School.

His widow, Barbara Judge, is the current chair of the Institute of Directors.