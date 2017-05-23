Mark Hix

For years, I wondered why no one seemed to grow white asparagus in the UK. Then I was pleasantly surprised when the Chinn family up in the Wye Valley sent me a fantastic batch of their own.

They’re the perfect example of the sort of forward-thinking growers we’re increasingly blessed with today. They make my dinner party menus a lot easier to plan, and a heck of a lot more interesting, too.

Some restaurants still serve canned white asparagus, which I’ve never quite understood. All it needs is a different treatment from the green variety we’re used to. The skin tends to be tough and not really edible, and the flesh is not as sweet either, so add a little sugar and citrus to the cooking liquor. It really benefits from being left in the liquid and it’s a world apart when it’s cooked fresh.

You can buy white, purple and green asparagus from Whole Foods in the Wye Valley, but I’m sure you can also find it at a specialist grocer.

White asparagus with poached duck egg and brown shrimp recipe

SERVES 4

Ingredients

20 medium sized white asparagus tips

4 ducks’ or hens’ eggs

60g unsalted butter

30g peeled brown shrimps

2tbsp chopped parsley

Juice of half a lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To prepare the asparagus cut about 2-3cm of the woody base of the asparagus; if it looks like they are very woody cut a little more off.

Method