Leeds United's new owner Andrea Radrizzani said he is committed to a long-term project after completing his full takeover from controversial co-owner Massimo Cellino.

The Championship club are now fully owned by media rights mogul Radrizzani, who first bought a 50 per cent stake in the club in January with a view to taking total control.

Radrizzani has already made his presence felt at Elland Road by appointing former Real Madrid director of strategy Ivan Bravo and West Ham's former managing director Angus Kinnear to the club's board.

His purchase of the club comes as a relief to fans following the chequered tenure of Cellino, who has been subject to supporter protests and is currently serving a ban from football for breaching agent regulations.

Leeds missed out on the play-offs this season under popular manager Gary Monk, who has yet to sign a new deal.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to become a custodian of this great football club," said Radrizzani.

“The heritage and history of Leeds United attracted me to the club and having spent time at games and at Thorp Arch, I can see that we are ready to move forward to the next level.

“This is a long-term commitment, there is a lot of hard work ahead of us and I am aware of my responsibilities as owner of Leeds United.

“I can assure all supporters that everyone at this club will be doing all we can to build a successful team at Elland Road.”​