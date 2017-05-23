Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Nationwide's statutory pre-tax profits for the year to March fell 17 per cent following its efforts to safeguard customers from the Bank of England’s interest rate cuts.

Nationwide warned that that consumers are "alert to the economic uncertainties ahead" and cited the Brexit negotiations, low interest rates and inflation as concerns.

"However, households remain relatively optimistic about their own finances, and are going about their daily lives as normal," the building society added.

Read more: Annual house price growth is at its slowest rate in nearly four years

The figures

Profits at the building society stood at £1.054bn, down fom last year's figure of £1.279bn.

However, Nationwide opened 795,000 accounts during the year and accounted for one in seven current accounts opened in the period.

The mortgage lender also revealed it returned £505m in value to its members through efforts including maintaining the five per cent interest rates on some of its products.

Nationwide also lent a record £33.7bn during the period compared to £14.7bn lent in the first half of the year.

Read more: Nationwide pulls out of commercial real estate lending

What Nationwide said:

Joe Garner, Nationwide’s chief executive, said: “Our members have benefitted by over half a billion pounds from our commitments such as paying higher rates of interest and charging lower fees than our major high street competitors. At the same time we delivered strong profitability, robust financial strength, and continued to invest in the business.