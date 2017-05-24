City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover consulting, mining and health. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Elixirr

Peter Lightfoot, former managing director of CLS Bank and RBS short term markets, has joined challenger consultancy Elixirr as a non-executive partner to help drive the risk and liquidity offering across the overall client base. Peter brings over 35 years of experience to Elixirr across many aspects of banking, from retail through to risk management, regulation, intraday liquidity and payment systems. He is an internationally recognised expert on intraday liquidity and financial markets, and has recently sat on major payment industry boards for CHAPS and the Bank of England Market Contingency Group. Peter’s appointment builds on the strong foundations of our current team.

Anglo American

Ian Ashby will join the board of miner Anglo American as a non-executive director on 25 July. Ian has 37 years of experience in the mining industry, including 25 years in a wide variety of roles with BHP Billiton, ultimately leading the company’s iron ore business. During his time with BHP Billiton, Ian held numerous roles in its iron ore, base metals and gold businesses in Australia, the USA, and Chile, as well as projects roles in the corporate office.Since retiring from BHP Billiton in 2012, Ian has taken on a number of advisory and non-executive roles with other mining and related organisations. He began his career as an underground miner at the Mount Isa Mines base metals operations in Queensland, Australia. He has served as a non-executive director of New World Resources and Genco Shipping & Trading, and has served in an advisory capacity with Apollo Global Management and Temasek. He is currently a non-executive director of Nevsun Resources Ltd. and Alderon Iron Ore Corp.

Summit Therapeutics

Aim-listed drug development company Summit Therapeutics has made three appointments to strengthen its research and development team. Dr David Roblin, who recently became chief operating officer and president of R&D, will expand his role to become chief medical officer as he assumes full operational leadership for Summit’s R&D capability. He will replace Dr Ralf Rosskamp, who has resigned. Summit has also appointed Anne Heatherington, PhD, as head of clinical development and quantitative sciences and Dave Powell, PhD, as head of research. David Roblin has had an extensive and highly successful career in the life sciences industry. He has held senior leadership roles at Pfizer and Bayer where he was involved in research, development and commercialisation. At Pfizer, he was head of research, site director and chief medical officer for Europe R&D.

