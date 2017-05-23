William Turvill

Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One today reported a 35 per cent jump in revenue, but falling profits due to a restructuring of its film unit.

In addition to Peppa Pig, which EOne announced 117 new episodes of last week, other star performers included cartoon series PJ Masks and Netflix series Designated Survivor.

Full year turnover in the year to 31 March was £1.1bn, up from £803m in 2016. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were reported at £160m, up 24 per cent.

Profit before tax, meanwhile, was down 22 per cent, from £47.9m to £37.2m, after the London-listed, Canada-headquartered company reported one-off costs of £50m due to a film division shake-up.

Its share price dropped two per cent to 237p in trading on Tuesday.

During the year, EOne emerged as a takeover target for ITV last August.

Asked whether there had been any more approaches or interest in the business, chief executive Darren Throop told City A.M.: “No, there have not. There have been no approaches. As [regards] potential interest, well, we’re a very interesting group, but I couldn’t comment on that.”

In a statement, Throop added: “The television and family divisions have performed extremely well this year, both with double-digit growth in sales and continuing to build momentum for the future.

“Particular highlights include the Mark Gordon Company illustrating its strength in creative content production with the success of internationally acclaimed Designated Survivor, as well as the very successful rollout of the licensing programme for newcomer PJ Masks, which supported another stellar year for Peppa Pig.”