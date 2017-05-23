Caitlin Morrison

The man who carried out a terrorist attack in Manchester last night has been named as Salman Abedi, according to US officials.

An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including children, and left dozens injured.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

