Tuesday 23 May 2017 4:31pm

Manchester Arena Ariana Grande concert attacker named by US officials as Salman Abedi

Caitlin Morrison
Aftermath In Manchester After Pop Concert Terrorist Attack Kills 22
Source: Getty

The man who carried out a terrorist attack in Manchester last night has been named as Salman Abedi, according to US officials.

An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people, including children, and left dozens injured.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

