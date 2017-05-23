Joe Hall

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has fuelled speculation he could join Manchester United this summer by admitting he's ready to leave the La Liga club in his search for silverware.

The Euro 2016 golden boot winner describes the Premier League as a fashionable destination for players, but said is also open to China, Germany or the USA.

Atletico finished third in Spain this season and were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by arch rivals Real Madrid, who also denied them in last year's final.

Since joining the club in 2014, Griezmann has only lifted the Spanish Super Cup despite receiving numerous personal accolades — including being named as the third best player in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"Today, if I have to move it will be no problem," said the Frenchman.

"It may be England because that is fashionable, Germany, China or the United States. I'm ready to go.

"We finished third in La Liga. It was the objective of the club but we as players, we want more. I want to win titles. I've come to a point where playing well and scoring goals is not enough anymore. That's it. Winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future.

"With Atletico, [we] have had a final and a semi-final of the Champions League, but we lack something."

Griezmann's comments came just a day after he told French TV there was a six out of 10 chance he would leave for Old Trafford this summer.

Earlier this month the 26-year-old was reported to have agreed a lucrative five-year deal worth £280,000 a week with United, who are said to be ready to trigger the forward's £89m buy-out clause.