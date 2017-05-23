FTSE 100 7500.84 +0.06%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 4:04pm

Rush hour Tube delays on Northern line: Disruption between Camden Town and Morden via Bank

Caitlin Morrison
There are severe delays on the Northern line (Source: Getty)

London commuters may experience delays on the Northern line this evening, with service disrupted on a large portion of the route.

There are severe delays on the line and no service between Stockwell and Morden.

The disruption is due to a person ill on a train at Clapham Common, Transport for London said.

