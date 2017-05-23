Caitlin Morrison

London commuters may experience delays on the Northern line this evening, with service disrupted on a large portion of the route.

There are severe delays on the line and no service between Stockwell and Morden.

The disruption is due to a person ill on a train at Clapham Common, Transport for London said.

