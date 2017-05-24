Oliver Gill

The number of unmarried pensioners shacking up has tripled in just over a decade, denying them a raft of pensions and other benefits afforded to married retirees.

The proportion of 65 to 69-year-olds co-habiting leapt from 1.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent between 2002 and 2015. This trend was more marked for the over-70s: rising from 0.7 per cent to 2.3 per cent, according to data prepared by life and pensions firm Royal London.

More than 300,000 over-65s have moved in together but decided not to marry. The vast majority of these have previously been married, but decided not to take the plunge again.

And such a decision could be hitting them in the pocket as many tax and benefit rules do not recognise co-habitation in the same way as marriage.

"Individuals need to be aware that there are many tax breaks and state pension advantages which apply only to married couples," said Royal London personal finance specialist Helen Morrissey.

She added:

The family of a cohabiting couple could face an extra £70,000 inheritance tax bill compared with the heirs of a married couple.

Co-habiting couples are also excluded from income tax breaks "worth hundreds of pounds a year", said Morrissey. In addition, married spouses are entitled to inherit a state pension when one partner dies.

Royal London, a mutual society charting its history back to the 19th Century, urged the government to review the tax and benefit system. Morrissey said the rules "should be updated to reflect the world in which we now live, not the world of the 1940s”.