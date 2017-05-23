Mark Carney caught out by same email hoax as Jes Staley

Jasper Jolly

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has become the latest senior banker to be caught out by an email hoax pretending to come from his boss.

The unidentified prankster, who previously caught out Barclays boss Jes Staley, claimed to be Anthony Habgood, chairman of the court of the Bank of England, in an email exchange with Carney posted on Twitter.

The Bank of England confirmed the emails were genuine, but declined to comment.

The prankster opened a conversation with Carney about media reports of the image of Jane Austen on the new £10 banknote, before drawing the governor into an exchange about drinking.

In one of the emails Carney referenced the drinking habits of former governor Eddie George, who he said had multiple drinks as his "daily in take...before lunch".

However, when the hoaxer tried to steer the governor onto even more controversial ground with a sexist remark, the governor shut down the conversation, saying: "Sorry Anthony. Not appropriate at all".

When asked why he targeted Carney, the bluffer told City A.M.: "I was curious. Steeped in tradition the bank of england [sic] may be, but did they also have antiquated security to match".

The latest embarrassment for a senior banker comes after Barclays boss Jes Staley responded to emails purporting to be from Barclays chairman, John McFarlane.

Staley was effusive in his praise in emails he thought were intended for his boss, saying he respected his "guile" after McFarlane defended him in a rocky annual general meeting.

