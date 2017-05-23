Alys Key

Louis Vuitton looks set to take a trademark infringement claim to the highest level in the US.

The fashion brand has been embroiled in a case against My Other Bag, which makes canvas totes featuring images of designer bags. The action began in 2014, and at the end of last year the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that My Other Bag's use of Louis Vuitton's trademark could be classed as parody.

Read more: Could Cadbury be one step away from launching its own version of a KitKat?

The My Other Bag canvas products retail between $38 and $58 (£30 to £45), while Louis Vuitton handbags typically cost between $3,000 and $8,000 (£2,300 to £6,200).

The company has been granted an extension of the time it has to file a petition for a write of certiorari in the American Supreme Court. This means it can seek a judicial review in the Supreme Court of the lower court's decision, as long as it files by the new deadline of 13 July.

Read more: Radley files court claim against Poundworld for copy-cat bags

This comes after My Other Bag asked the courts to make Louis Vuitton pay its legal fees, which amount to nearly $1m.

Representatives of LVMH and My Other Bag have been approached for comment.