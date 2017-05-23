FTSE 100 7508.42 +0.16%
Louis Vuitton appears ready to appeal a ruling on use of its trademarks in the US's top court

Alys Key
Louis Vuitton: Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2013
The iconic Louis Vuitton pattern has been used on cheaper canvas bags (Source: Getty)

Louis Vuitton looks set to take a trademark infringement claim to the highest level in the US.

The fashion brand has been embroiled in a case against My Other Bag, which makes canvas totes featuring images of designer bags. The action began in 2014, and at the end of last year the Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that My Other Bag's use of Louis Vuitton's trademark could be classed as parody.

The My Other Bag canvas products retail between $38 and $58 (£30 to £45), while Louis Vuitton handbags typically cost between $3,000 and $8,000 (£2,300 to £6,200).

The company has been granted an extension of the time it has to file a petition for a write of certiorari in the American Supreme Court. This means it can seek a judicial review in the Supreme Court of the lower court's decision, as long as it files by the new deadline of 13 July.

This comes after My Other Bag asked the courts to make Louis Vuitton pay its legal fees, which amount to nearly $1m.

Representatives of LVMH and My Other Bag have been approached for comment.

