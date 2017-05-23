Oliver Gill

As some of the fastest cars in the world prepare to thunder around the circuit for the Indianapolis 500, some of the world's fastest mobile phone coverage will be on show.

US network Verizon has teamed-up with Ericsson to test 5G technology at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The pair will be streaming the event live via social media from 6.30pm (UK time) tomorrow. They will be using a gateway created by tech giant Intel.

Although precise download and upload parameters for 5G are yet to be set, 5G networks aim to provide customers with speeds up to 100 times faster than existing networks.

Samsung is working with telecoms infrastructure firm Arqiva to test its 5G technology in London this summer. The full roll-out of 5G in the UK is expected in 2020.

Will Power, the driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet said he was "excited" about the prospect of Verizon testing 5G. He added:

Indianapolis is the birthplace of speed and innovation for IndyCar racing, making it a fitting place to experience the increased speed of 5G technology on the eve of the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Verizon and Ericsson said they had already tested some of technology. Sustained broadband speeds of 6.4 gigabits per second could be achieved by a car travelling at 60 mph.

"Mobile data networks will become the backbone of the 21st century, with Verizon and Ericsson going beyond 4G to support the Internet of Things to come," said Adam Koeppe, vice president of Network Planning at Verizon.