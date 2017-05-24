Lynsey Barber

Quiqup, an on-demand startup which works with Burger King and Whole Foods, has landed fresh funding to expand beyond London.

The £20m series B round was led by JOBI Capital, a newly established New York-based firm, along with Transmed a distributor of FMCG brands across Africa and the Middle East and previous investors.

Previous backers include Delivery Hero, the current owner of Hungry House and Global Founders Capital.

The startup inked a deal earlier this year to provide takeaways using Hungry House with access to delivery drivers when they experience higher demand. It also powers the home delivery services of Burger King and Whole Foods, as well as many independent retailers.

The fresh cash will go towards expanding the three-year-old business beyond London to other UK cities and internationally, as well as improving the technology behind its logistics platform. It said it was growing at a rate of 170 per cent a year and has delivered over half a million orders to date.

That will include adding around 20 new staff to its current 110, in areas such as operations and engineering, including machine learning and artificial intelligence experts.It will also look for more people to deliver by bike, scooter and car - known as Quiquees - as it grows. It has more than 2,000 delivering across London.

JOBI Capital managing director Bilal Mekkaoui who will join the Quiqup board said it had an "exceptional portfolio of on-demand delivery products, and has already implemented its last-mile logistics offering very successfully across a wide range of retail sectors".

"We see the last-mile delivery space as having huge market potential not just in the UK but globally, and have been impressed with how quickly Quiqup has established itself as a leading player in the sector."

Quiqup chief executive and co-founder Bassel El Koussa said the startup wants to make on-demand mass market.

He told City A.M. that the growing row over the gig economy spurred by the growth of Uber and Deliveroo was not a concern for the company. It pays a fixed hourly rate and above minimum wage as it does not stick to a single sector bringing a more reliable pattern of demand.