Former Barcelona president Sandro Rossell has been arrested as part of a joint investigation by Spanish police and the FBI into money laundering in football.

Three other people were detained as police raided offices and homes in Catalonia as part of a probe into sales of the Brazil national team's image rights.

Before joining Barcelona in 2010, Rossell was head of Nike Brazil, the kit manufacturer for the national team.

The investigation stems from the FBI's investigation into corruption at world football governing body Fifa, which triggered a series of arrests of the organisation's top officials in 2015, leaving open the possibility that Rossell could be extradited to the US to face charges.

Rossell, whose wife has been reported to be among those arrested, resigned as Barcelona president in 2014 after proceedings were brought against the club for alleged tax fraud in their 2013 purchase of Neymar.

He will stand trial alongside both the Brazil star and current Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on fraud and corruption charges.