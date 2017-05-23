FTSE 100 7508.79 +0.17%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 12:55pm

Islamic State claims responsibility for Manchester attack

Caitlin Morrison
Deadly Blast Kills 22 at Manchester Arena Pop Concert
Source: Getty

Islamic State (Isis) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Manchester last night.

A suicide bomber is believed to have detonated an improvised explosive device at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people including some children.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

