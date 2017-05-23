Manchester terror attack: The Queen's statement on concert tragedy

Caitlin Morrison

The Queen has offered her sympathies to all those affected by last night's terror attack in Manchester.

In a message from Her Majesty to the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged her shock at the suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people.

The suicide bomber is believed to have died in the explosion, and Greater Manchester police today arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.

This is the Queen's message in full: