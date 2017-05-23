FTSE 100 7508.79 +0.17%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 12:33pm

Manchester terror attack: The Queen's statement on concert tragedy

Caitlin Morrison
Police patrol near the Manchester Arena (Source: Getty)

The Queen has offered her sympathies to all those affected by last night's terror attack in Manchester.

In a message from Her Majesty to the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged her shock at the suicide bomb attack which killed 22 people.

The suicide bomber is believed to have died in the explosion, and Greater Manchester police today arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack.

This is the Queen's message in full:

The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert.

I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.

I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care.

And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity.

