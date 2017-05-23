Joe Hall

John Terry's 26th-minute substitution in his Stamford Bridge farewell could be the subject of a Football Association (FA) investigation, after the governing body contact the Gambling Commission and bookmakers.

Bookmaker Paddy Power paid out more than £3,500 to customers who had backed 100-1 odds on Terry being taken off between 26:00 and 26:59, raising concerns that some wagers could have been made using inside information.

The centre-back was withdrawn in the 26th minute — a reference to his shirt number — of Chelsea's 5-1 destruction of Sunderland on the Premier League's final day.

No suspicious betting patterns connected with Terry's substitution send-off have yet been identified, yet the FA could deem the pre-planned event — to which Sunderland had been asked about before the match — a violation of its rules which state that match-fixing is "arranging in advance the result or conduct of a match or competition, or any event within a match or competition".

In a statement Paddy Power said: "Fair play to the punters who were on at odds of 100-1, the only mistake here is we should have clocked sooner there'd be another cringe-worthy send-off for JT."

There was better news at the Bridge for Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte who won the top two prizes at the League Managers Association's (LMA) annual awards.

The Italian was named both manager of the year and Premier League manager of the year after turning last season's 10th placed side into champions in his first season in England.

Chelsea won a record 30 matches on their way to the league title and have the opportunity to complete the double when they take on Arsenal in this weekend's FA Cup final.