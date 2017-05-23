Manchester police arrest man, 23, in connection with terror attack

Caitlin Morrison

Greater Manchester Police said this morning that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena attack.

The suspect was arrested in south Manchester, police said.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

An explosion at the music venue last night killed 22 people and left almost 60 people injured. The attack, which police believe was carried out by a suicide bomber, took place during an Ariana Grande concert.

This is what we know so far: