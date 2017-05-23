Manchester police arrest man, 23, in connection with terror attack

Greater Manchester Police said this morning that a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Manchester Arena attack.
The suspect was arrested in south Manchester, police said.
With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester.— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017
An explosion at the music venue last night killed 22 people and left almost 60 people injured. The attack, which police believe was carried out by a suicide bomber, took place during an Ariana Grande concert.
This is what we know so far:
- The death toll has risen from 19 to 22, with children among the deceased
- 59 others are injured and being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester
- Police were called to at 10.33pm to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert, with more than 250 calls
- Chief constable Ian Hopkins said the police are treating the incident as a terror attack that was carried out by one person
- The attacker died in the explosion and officers believe the man was carrying an improvised explosive device which he then detonated
- Police are working to establish whether the attacker was acting alone or as part of a network
- More than 400 officers have been involved in the operation during the night
- All election campaigning has been suspended until further notice with the Prime Minister due to chair a meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee later this morning
- The explosion occurred close to the entrance to the Victoria train and tram station, which was closed, with all trains cancelled
- People have been using #RoomForManchester on Twitter with offers of lifts and rooms for those stranded