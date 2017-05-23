FTSE 100 7502.04 +0.08%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 11:26am

Manchester's Arndale shopping centre evacuated

Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Here are some things you didn’t know about GDPR, but you should
Deadly Blast Kills 22 at Manchester Arena Pop Concert
Source: Getty

Manchester's Arndale shopping centre has been evacuated, according to a Reuters report.

Witnesses reportedly heard a loud bang at the centre, and dozens of people were seen running from the area.

According to an ITV reporter, armed police are clearing the area after a man was arrested.

The evacuation of the busy retail centre follows last night's tragic attack on an Ariana Grande concert, which left 22 people, including children, dead, and almost 60 people injured.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.