Manchester's Arndale shopping centre evacuated

Caitlin Morrison

Manchester's Arndale shopping centre has been evacuated, according to a Reuters report.

Witnesses reportedly heard a loud bang at the centre, and dozens of people were seen running from the area.

According to an ITV reporter, armed police are clearing the area after a man was arrested.

Armed police are clearing the area beneath the Arndale Food Court windows after a man was arrested. Sniffer dogs have gone in. pic.twitter.com/JgC8J2QxYR — Rob Smith (@robsmithitv) May 23, 2017

The evacuation of the busy retail centre follows last night's tragic attack on an Ariana Grande concert, which left 22 people, including children, dead, and almost 60 people injured.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges

