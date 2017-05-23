Lynsey Barber

Machine has triumphed over man in the first of three games testing the skills of a human champion against that of artificial intelligence.

DeepMind's AlphaGo, the AI-powered software which last year made history after beating a champion player of the chess-like game Go, has returned to face a new foe - the world's number one player Ke Jie.

The AI on Tuesday morning defeated Jie in the first of three games set to be played this week.

According to the founder of Goolge-owned DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, it was a close run match though.

#AlphaGo wins game 1! Ke Jie fought bravely and some wonderful moves were played. — Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) May 23, 2017

Game went to a count. #AlphaGo won by just half a point, the closest margin possible. Ke Jie played a great game. — Demis Hassabis (@demishassabis) May 23, 2017

The ancient Chinese game of Go is considered one of the "grand challenges" of AI because of its complexity (even more so than chess). After last year's win, DeepMind was impressed with AlphaGo's creative moves which "were so surprising they overturned hundreds of years of received wisdom" in the game.

"In the course of winning, AlphaGo somehow taught the world completely new knowledge about perhaps the most studied and contemplated game in history."

I has already been playing games to improve its technique, winning 60 in a row, but now it's facing the new, top challenger at a festival in China where the new insight into the 3,000-year-old game is being celebrated.

"Instead of diminishing the game, as some feared, AI has actually made human players stronger and more creative," said Hassabis ahead of the game.

"It’s humbling to see how pros and amateurs alike, who have pored over every detail of AlphaGo’s innovative game play, have actually learned new knowledge and strategies about perhaps the most studied and contemplated game in history."

WATCH: Google DeepMind's AlphaGo defeats Ke Jie