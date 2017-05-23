Caitlin Morrison

Global leaders have paid tribute to the victims of last night's terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

An explosion at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured more than 50. Police believe the attack was carried out by an apparent suicide bomber using an improvised explosive device.

Donald Trump's statement

Speaking in Bethlehem, Donald Trump branded the attacker a "loser".

"As president of the US and on behalf of the people of the US I would like to begin offering my prayers for the people of Manchester in the UK," he said.

"I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and those killed, and so many families of the victims."

We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the UK, so many beautiful young innocent people killed, living their lives [and] killed by evil losers.

Trump added: "I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think it was a great term. I will call them from now on losers. Because that’s what they are – losers. We will have more of them but they are losers. Remember that."

"This is what I’ve spent the last few days overseas [talking about that] –our society cannot have any more tolerance for this bloodshed. We can’t stand any more slaughter of innocent people … Terrorists and those who give them comfort must be driven out. This wicked ideology must be completely obliterated and innocent must be protected."

Angela Merkel's statement

The German Chancellor said: "It is incomprehensible that someone could use a joyful pop concert to kill or seriously injure so many people.

"This suspected terrorist attack will merely strengthen our determination to continue working together with our friends in the UK to combat those who plan and carry out such despicable acts. People in the UK can rest assured that Germany stands shoulder to shoulder with them."

Vladimir Putin's response

The Russian leader sent a telegram to Theresa May offering his condolences. He said: "We strongly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime, and hope that those who ordered it will receive their deserved punishment."